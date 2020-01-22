HCB FINL CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:HCBN) Trading Down 0.8%

HCB FINL CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:HCBN) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25, 261 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 66% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

HCB FINL CORP/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCBN)

HCB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Hastings City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers various personal banking services, including checking and savings accounts; mortgage, home equity, and personal loans; and overdraft services.

