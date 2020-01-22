Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 101.3% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Henry Schein stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other Henry Schein news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,897.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,920.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $6,075,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,554 shares in the company, valued at $23,260,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,655 shares of company stock worth $8,373,585. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

