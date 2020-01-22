Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,510.00

Herald Investment Trust plc (LON:HRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,510 ($19.86) and last traded at GBX 1,504 ($19.78), with a volume of 6764 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,500 ($19.73).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,440.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,343.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.31.

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

