Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,722,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.59.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.57. Huazhu Group Ltd has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.