Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 2.4% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Notis McConarty Edward boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 514.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.7% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $113.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.42 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.