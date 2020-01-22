Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,264 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 76,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.62.

AAPL opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.70 and a 12 month high of $319.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.79. The stock has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

