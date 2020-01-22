Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €56.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.00 ($63.95).

ETR BOSS opened at €45.83 ($53.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.01. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 1-year high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

