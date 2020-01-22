Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $364.87 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $376.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.75.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

