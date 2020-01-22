Hunters Property (LON:HUNT) Trading Up 1.5%

Hunters Property PLC (LON:HUNT)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64.04 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.87), approximately 26 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 62.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.13. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38.

Get Hunters Property alerts:

In other news, insider Harry D. Hill acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £4,845 ($6,373.32). Also, insider Harry D. Hill acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,838.99). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,726,500.

Hunters Property Company Profile (LON:HUNT)

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunters Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunters Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.