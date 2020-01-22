Hunting (LON:HTG) Given New GBX 402 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 402 ($5.29) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HTG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 541.18 ($7.12).

Shares of Hunting stock opened at GBX 340.55 ($4.48) on Tuesday. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 349.20 ($4.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 396.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 440.64. The firm has a market cap of $582.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

