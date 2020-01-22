Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 166,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,486,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 242,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,288,000 after buying an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $278.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $193.53 and a twelve month high of $279.71.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.80.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

