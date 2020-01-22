IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $83.00 target price on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $77.54 on Wednesday. IBERIABANK has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.03.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in IBERIABANK during the third quarter worth $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in IBERIABANK by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

