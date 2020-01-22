IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Jonathan Gear Sells 16,191 Shares of Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,956.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in IHS Markit by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,625,000 after purchasing an additional 143,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

