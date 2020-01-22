Indivior (LON:INDV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 39 at Jefferies Financial Group

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 39 ($0.51) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of INDV stock opened at GBX 34.74 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.09. Indivior has a 52 week low of GBX 20.98 ($0.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 128.75 ($1.69). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 46.91.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

