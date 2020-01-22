Insider Buying: Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Major Shareholder Acquires 278,730 Shares of Stock

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 278,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.14. Merus NV has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a negative net margin of 90.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merus NV will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

