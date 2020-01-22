Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $781,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $52,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $33,674,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $11,005,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $9,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $9,750,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

