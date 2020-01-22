Insider Selling: Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH) Insider Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc (LON:MBH) insider Peter Sharp sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.62), for a total transaction of £430,500 ($566,298.34).

Shares of LON:MBH opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.51. The company has a market cap of $115.90 million and a P/E ratio of 19.84. Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 77 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 131.40 ($1.73). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.09.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Materials and Landfill segments. The company offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; clay bricks, tiles, and pavers under the Michelmersh brand; and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand.

