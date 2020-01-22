Integrafin (LON:IHP) Sets New 1-Year High at $469.50

Shares of Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 469.50 ($6.18) and last traded at GBX 465 ($6.12), with a volume of 78276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 462.50 ($6.08).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 438.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 397.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.83%.

Integrafin Company Profile (LON:IHP)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

