Integrafin’s (IHP) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IHP. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Integrafin in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of LON IHP opened at GBX 466 ($6.13) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 438.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 397.06. Integrafin has a 1 year low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.17).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Integrafin Company Profile

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

