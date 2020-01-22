Integrafin’s (IHP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Integrafin (LON:IHP) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) target price (up from GBX 420 ($5.52)) on shares of Integrafin in a report on Monday, December 16th.

IHP opened at GBX 466 ($6.13) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 438.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 397.06. Integrafin has a 52-week low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

