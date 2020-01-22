Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,949 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 2.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.72.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.