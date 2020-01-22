Iowa State Bank Invests $202,000 in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 485,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 98,199 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 87,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on WY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.44.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.