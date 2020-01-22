Iowa State Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Iowa State Bank raised its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 366,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after buying an additional 143,694 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 906.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $55.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $56.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

