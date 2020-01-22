Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Michael J. Evanisko Sells 6,250 Shares

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Iqvia stock opened at $160.85 on Wednesday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a one year low of $123.57 and a one year high of $164.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.35 and its 200 day moving average is $151.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Iqvia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iqvia by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup began coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.10.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

