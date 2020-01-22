Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Given Hold Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 11,385 shares of company stock valued at $141,233 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

