Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IRWD. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,385 shares of company stock worth $141,233. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

