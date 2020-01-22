iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

EZU stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

