iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Reduced by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,001,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 182,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.