Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Lowered to Sell at G.Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was downgraded by investment analysts at G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Gabelli lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann lowered Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Svb Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.21. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $9.30.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). On average, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.74% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.