Jackson Financial Management Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jackson Financial Management bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,273 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nomura set a $161.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.07.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.54. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $102.17 and a 52 week high of $168.19. The company has a market cap of $1,270.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

