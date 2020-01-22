Janney Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 884 American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in American Tower by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $236.73 on Wednesday. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $163.17 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.