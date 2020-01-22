Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 39,013 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,069.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,284 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,013 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Shares of FB stock opened at $221.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 914,700 shares of company stock worth $174,758,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.