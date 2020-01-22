Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,359,000 after purchasing an additional 137,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 740,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,005,000 after buying an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 530,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,981,000 after buying an additional 199,117 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 410,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,628,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 409,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,597,000 after buying an additional 57,140 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.05.

