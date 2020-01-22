Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,058 Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 1,454.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 64.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

Shares of HCM opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $32.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM).

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.