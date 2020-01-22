Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of SNV opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $490.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

