Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 27,471 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,471 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $129.68 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day moving average is $115.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.