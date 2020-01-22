Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 8,922 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $22,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,679,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,589,000 after buying an additional 89,062 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after buying an additional 184,048 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,552,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after buying an additional 2,298,533 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,281,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,092,000 after buying an additional 60,958 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $137.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.07 and a 200 day moving average of $130.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.17 and a 12 month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

