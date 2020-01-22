Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $24,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 960,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,368,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 728,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,279,000 after acquiring an additional 567,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $146.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $140.19. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $148.61.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

