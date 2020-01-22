Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $23.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,873,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,701,000 after buying an additional 162,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.16 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

