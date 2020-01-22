Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $25.97 Million Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,980 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $25,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $38.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

