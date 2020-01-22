Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $26,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after buying an additional 132,019 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 218,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 129,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after buying an additional 128,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 19,709.2% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 115,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XSLV opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4767 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.