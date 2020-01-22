Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 271,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $23,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 364,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 73,748 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 368,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,395,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 444,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

