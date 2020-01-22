Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,134 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock worth $9,965,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $247.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $131.00 and a 52 week high of $252.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura increased their target price on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.