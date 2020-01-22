Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,040 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $22,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $196.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $197.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.45.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

