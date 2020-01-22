Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JAZZ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,999 shares of company stock worth $3,566,626 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $150.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $116.52 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

