Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Schaeffler AG’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Schaeffler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Schaeffler’s FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schaeffler from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schaeffler from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HSBC cut Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schaeffler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

