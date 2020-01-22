Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.