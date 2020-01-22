Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Edmp Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 3.6% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

