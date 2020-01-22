Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,103,000 after buying an additional 240,367 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,532,000 after buying an additional 1,477,454 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,956,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,806,000 after buying an additional 83,618 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,725,000 after buying an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

