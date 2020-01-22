Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.92. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.11.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

